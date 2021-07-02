Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

