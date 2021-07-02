Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.11. 65,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,478. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.25 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

