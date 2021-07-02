Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $550,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $112.58 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.