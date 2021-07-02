Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$104.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$973.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$62.98 and a 52-week high of C$104.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.23.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

