Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 89.5% in June

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264. Makita has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Makita had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

