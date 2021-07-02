Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $24,946,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

