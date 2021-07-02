Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

