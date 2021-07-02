Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRRTY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 13,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

