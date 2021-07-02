Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

MMC stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

