Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,514 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $62,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $249.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

