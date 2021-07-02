Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.38. 52,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

