Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $688.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $701.10 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

MTCH traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,267,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

