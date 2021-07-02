Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Materialise has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.