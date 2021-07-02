MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $544,131.01 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $544,131.01 and approximately $14,779.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,618.85 or 1.00033064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00035003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.01100189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00415756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00400008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00052846 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

