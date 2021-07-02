MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 192704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $601.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MBIA by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in MBIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

