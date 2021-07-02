McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

