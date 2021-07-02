McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

