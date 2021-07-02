McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% to $6.22-6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 15,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

