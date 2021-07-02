MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) versus Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Critical Review

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedAvail and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.08%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.08%. Given Nkarta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than MedAvail.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 27.86 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -3.15 Nkarta $120,000.00 8,388.25 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -10.06

MedAvail has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -291.15% -70.13% -60.75% Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14%

Summary

Nkarta beats MedAvail on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

