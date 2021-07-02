Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56. Meritor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

