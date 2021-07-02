Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Method Finance has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,296.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00690331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080421 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,806,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars.

