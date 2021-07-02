Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MEI remained flat at $$49.97 during trading on Friday. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.71.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
