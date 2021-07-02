MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,009. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.