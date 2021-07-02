MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,009. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
