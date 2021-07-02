MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,579. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35.
