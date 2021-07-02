MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,579. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.