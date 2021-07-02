Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

MU stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

