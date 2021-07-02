Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

