MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $17,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $650.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.64. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.