Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $592.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

