Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,736. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

