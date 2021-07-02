Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.23. The company has a market cap of £64.79 million and a PE ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £46,900 ($61,275.15). Insiders purchased a total of 2,270,000 shares of company stock worth $15,890,000 in the last ninety days.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

