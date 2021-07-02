Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,052 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,406 shares of company stock worth $5,635,902. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

