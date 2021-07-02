Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,230 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

