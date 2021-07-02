Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.