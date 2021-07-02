Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $535.91

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $535.91 or 0.01594613 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $29.31 million and $67,020.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00169389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.55 or 1.00228560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,685 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

