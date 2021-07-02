Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $689.60 or 0.02041039 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and $112,013.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00131089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00169815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.39 or 1.00143514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,551 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

