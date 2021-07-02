Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.81. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $285.95 and a 1-year high of $487.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

