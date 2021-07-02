MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Further, increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. Moreover, increased macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a concern. Nevertheless, the company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs.”

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $69,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.