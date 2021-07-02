Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen Sells 1,894 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MOD opened at $16.62 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $858.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

