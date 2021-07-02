Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen Sells 1,894 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MOD opened at $16.62 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $858.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.