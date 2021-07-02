Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.19 million and the highest is $250.67 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $5,154,664. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $20,407,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

