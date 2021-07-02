Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 777,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,593. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

