Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading Up 0.4%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 163,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 723,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 139.93% and a negative net margin of 33,996.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monaker Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monaker Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

