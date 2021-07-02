Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

