Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,987,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

