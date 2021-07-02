Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MXL opened at $41.43 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

