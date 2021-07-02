Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,801 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

