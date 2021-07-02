Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $101.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.