Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Monster Beverage worth $100,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 25,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,090. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.