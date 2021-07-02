Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY opened at $575.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $577.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

