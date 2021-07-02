Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,072,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

