Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 447 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $368.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.